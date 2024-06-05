LIVERMORE— The Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club (BWATV) meeting would normally be on June 11, but the Livermore Community Building is being used for voting that day. So the meeting will take place on Wednesday, June12 at 7 p.m. at the community building.

After a well attended work party on Sunday, June 2, the trails in Livermore are now open. The volunteers gathered at the Gibbs Mill Road residence of Rene Grondin and spread out from there.

Ashley Langlin-Hebert, Brettuns Wheelers ATV club president noted that they finished signing the trails that afternoon. Some areas of the trails are still drying out and she asked that everyone respect the landowners. Most of the trails in Livermore run on private land and it will only take one landowner to close a section of the trail and the trail riding in town will end.

