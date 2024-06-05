REGION — Tri-Town Medical Board members met this past week and made their annual awards to deserving students pursuing degrees or advancement in the medical world. This year a total of $16,500 was provided to five students with each receiving over $3,000. The scholarship winners this year were:Aubree Kachnovich, a 2024 graduate of Spruce Mt. High. She will be attending Husson College in the fall to major in physical therapy.

Emma Towers, a former recipient, will again be recognized as she continues her studies in psychology at UMF.

Christy Beaudoin, another former award winner, is at UMO where she is studying to be a physician’s assistant(PA).

Emily Dubord is also studying to be a PA and has matriculated at Husson University. She too is a former scholarship recipient.

The final award winner is a 2012 graduate of Spruce Mtn and is working to obtain CNA status. Her name is Cassandra Stone.

Tri-Town Medical Foundation is organized as a private foundation under IRS rules and regulations and is guided by an all volunteer board of directors from the communities of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. The original funding came from the proceeds of the sale of CES Ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital. It now relies on donations from the public. Contributions are tax deductible under the guidelines of IRS and should be sent to Crystal Wilde in the care of Ranor, Inc in Jay.

The composition of the board of directors this past year included Gary Knight, president, Mary Hayford, Vice president, Norman St Pierre, treasurer, Theresa Timberlake, secretary and Michelle Knapp, DO, director. At the meeting President Knight, founder of the corporation resigned after 45 years with CES and Tri-town. His position will be filled going forward by Steve Maki, proprietor and senior pharmacist with Spruce Mtn Pharmacy in Jay.

Mary Hayford, who has also been affiliated with CES and this board for decades resigned and her successor is Jeanine Lake, RN of Livermore Falls. Should you desire any information about this foundation please call any of the directors. We welcome your input as we assist young people in their future career plans in the medical world.

