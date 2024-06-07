FARMINGTON — Amanda Berube, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the medical staff of Franklin Health Primary Care, one of five primary care practices of Franklin Community Health Network (FCHN).

Most recently Berube was a float pool nurse (RN) at the Veterans Administration at Togus caring for acute and critical care patients.

Berube received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior University in Albany, New York followed by a master’s degree in family nurse practitioner studies at Walden University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Maine Nurse Practitioner Association and the International Honor Society of Nursing.

“As a primary care provider, I am often a patient’s first point of contact when it comes to their health preservation, illness prevention and disease management,” said Berube. “My role is to use evidence-based practices to educate patients and provide them with the knowledge they need to support their health journey.”

Berube joins its team of providers: Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Lisa Clarcq, DO; Kristy Hilton, APRN, FNP-C; David Huish, PA-C; Christopher Jastram, DO; and Deborah Hamilton, MD, in staffing the medical practice.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: