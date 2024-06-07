Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

This week’s pets are Murphy and Kathy.

Murphy is a male retriever mix of about five years old. His nicknames are Murph Burph and Murphy Moose. He has a high energy level and does have separation anxiety, so he’s affectionate, but needs someone always home. Muphy needs a home of his own to start off, but he is playful but gentle with cats. This rambunctious guy LOVES people! He loves to play, go for walks, but most of all he loves to spend quality time with his person! Murphy is looking for a home where he can get some much-needed care and attention. Murphy has been through multiple traumatic events, and his anxiety is at an all-time high here at the shelter. He is very dog-social; however, the stress that he has been under here has made playdates with other dogs a bit too high-strung. Murphy is looking for a home without other dogs, at least for a little while, where he can be pampered like he deserves! Murphy does have severe separation anxiety, and he hates his kennel, so he would need someone who is able to be home with him at all times. Come meet this sweet boy who deserves the best home! He likes: treats, going for walks, and playing, but dislikes living at the shelter, and being alone.

Kathy is a female brown tabby nicknamed “Chatty Kathy.” She has a medium energy level and is very sweet and affectionate, coexisting well with cats here. It is unknown how she will relate to dogs. Meet Chatty Kathy! This little torbie is super interested in people and will definitely come up to you for pets. She really likes to meet new people, though her favorite activity is sneaking out of the Cat Room into the lobby when she thinks that no one is looking. She is pretty flirty with other cats and likes to be around others. She is quite playful and finds her own entertainment wherever she is! She is a very vocal lady, (Chatty Kathy) and she likes to make her presence known! Come and meet her!

