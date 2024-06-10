PERU — Twenty-eight Dirigo Elementary School students from kindergarten to fourth grade were presented with bicycles Monday as lucky winners in a four-week reading program.

The colorful bikes, some with shiny streamers dangling from the handlebars, were assembled and donated by the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 in Mexico as they have done the past several years. Members also provided helmets.

“For the last four weeks you have been reading, getting tickets and logging those tickets, for a chance to win one of these bikes that we have up here,” Principal Charlie Swan said at the assembly.

Their names were drawn from among those who participated in the reading challenge.

Swan also presented certificates to kindergarten through fourth grade students who won awards in reading, math, music, physical education and positive behaviors.

Fifth grade students were visiting T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield for ‘step-up day’ Monday and will receive their awards later.

