Bikes for books: 28 Peru students get new rides for reading challenge
Twenty-eight Dirigo Elementary School students read books over four weeks to win new bikes during their school assembly on Monday. The bikes were donated by the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 of Mexico.
Dirigo Elementary School second grader Adriahnna Niblick stands beside one of 28 bicycles presented Monday to kindergarten through fourth grade students participating in a four-week reading challenge at the Peru school. The bikes and helmets were donated by the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 of Mexico. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times
PERU — Twenty-eight Dirigo Elementary School students from kindergarten to fourth grade were presented with bicycles Monday as lucky winners in a four-week reading program.
The colorful bikes, some with shiny streamers dangling from the handlebars, were assembled and donated by the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 in Mexico as they have done the past several years. Members also provided helmets.
“For the last four weeks you have been reading, getting tickets and logging those tickets, for a chance to win one of these bikes that we have up here,” Principal Charlie Swan said at the assembly.
Dirigo Elementary School kindergartner Daniel LaVanWay receives a helmet Monday from school nurse Erin Wainwright during an assembly at the Peru school. Twenty-eight students from kindergarten through fourth grade had their names drawn as winners in a four-week reading challenge. The bikes were donated by the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 of Mexico. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times
Their names were drawn from among those who participated in the reading challenge.
Swan also presented certificates to kindergarten through fourth grade students who won awards in reading, math, music, physical education and positive behaviors.
Fifth grade students were visiting T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield for ‘step-up day’ Monday and will receive their awards later.
Dirigo Elementary School fourth grader Lydia Pingree stands Monday next to the bike she was given for participating in a four-week reading challenge at the Peru school. The 28 names were chosen in a drawing to receive a bike and a helmet from the Masons of King Hiram Lodge 57 of Mexico. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times
