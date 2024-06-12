Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

Skye – Female is a 10-year-old Pitbull mix with nicknames of Little Bird, and Beanie Baby. Her energy level is medium-low. Her sociability toward people is sweet like maple syrup, but other dogs and cats are not recommended.

Meet Skye. She is an active older lady who loves to bounce and to capture hearts. She needs to be the only pet of the home, as she does not get along well with other dogs or cats. However, she is an absolute love bug when it comes to people, and we think she would do well with young children.

She loves to go on walks, but just know if you are not walking fast enough, she will lay down and ask to be picked up. This little lass needs to go to a vet-approved home because her hypothyroidism requires regular veterinary monitoring and proper medication. With these, she is very active and healthy. Come and meet this sweet gal who is ready to be the love of your life.

Skye likes being held like a baby, and snacks, but dislikes other pets and not being picked up.

Lluvia is a female gray domestic medium hair of one to three years old, with the nicknames of Momma, and Pretty Lady. Lluvia has a low energy level and is a very kind, sweet girl, who gets along well with other cats, but it is unknown how she is around dogs.

Meet Lluvia (You-vee-uh). This super mellow lady came to us as a Momma cat, and we helped all of her kittens find good homes, so now Miss Lluvia is looking for one too. She is very sweet and gentle with people, and she coexists with other cats really well.

She doesn’t really play much, as she spends most of her time gazing outside. She would do really well in a family home as long as kids are respectful of her. Come and see this charming little lass to bring into your family.

