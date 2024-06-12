FARMINGTON — A majority of voters approved a $45 million budget Tuesday by a vote of 1,150 to 725.

The 2024-25 spending plan passed in seven towns and was narrowly defeated in three.

The overall budget is 8.26% more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers are accountable for 4.45% of that, with the remainder covered by the balance forward account.

The results by town are:

• Chesterville: 62 yes, 63 no.

• Farmington: 381 yes, 193 no.

Advertisement

• Industry: 89 yes, 63 no.

• New Sharon: 112 yes, 91 no.

• New Vineyard: 42 yes, 47 no.

• Starks: 39 yes, 17 no.

• Temple: 38 yes, 31 no.

• Vienna: 48 yes, 29 no.

• Weld: 44 yes, 48 no.

• Wilton: 295 yes, 143 no.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Chesterville Maine, election 2024, Farmington Maine, industry maine, New Sharon Maine, New Vineyard Maine, RSU 9 maine, starks maine, temple maine, vienna maine, weld maine, Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles