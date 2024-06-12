FARMINGTON — A majority of voters approved a $45 million budget Tuesday by a vote of 1,150 to 725.

The 2024-25 spending plan passed in seven towns and was narrowly defeated in three.

The overall budget is 8.26% more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers are accountable for 4.45% of that, with the remainder covered by the balance forward account.

The results by town are:

• Chesterville: 62 yes, 63 no.

• Farmington: 381 yes, 193 no.

• Industry: 89 yes, 63 no.

• New Sharon: 112 yes, 91 no.

• New Vineyard: 42 yes, 47 no.

• Starks: 39 yes, 17 no.

• Temple: 38 yes, 31 no.

• Vienna: 48 yes, 29 no.

• Weld: 44 yes, 48 no.

• Wilton: 295 yes, 143 no.

