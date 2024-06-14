ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension welcomes anyone who owns or cares for equines to participate in the virtual Summer Equine Speaker Series.

Three events, all of which will start at 6 p.m., will be held on the following days:

July 11: Alicia Harlov from the Humble Hoof Rehabilitation Center and podcast will share how movement and nutrition benefits horse health.

Aug. 7: Dr. Jaime Garzon, UMaine Extension’s forage specialist, will discuss hay and forage testing, pasture care and weed management.

Sept. 13: Elissa Ballman will review various insect pests, ways to mitigate bugs and new research.

The theme for this year is pasture and system management for healthier horses. Topics include rotational grazing, track systems, pasture health and forage management, nutrition and equine pest control.

Registration is required to receive the webinar links for this free series. For more information and to register, visit the program webpage: https://extension.umaine.edu/livestock/equine/summer-speaker-series/

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: