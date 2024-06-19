LIVERMORE — The Select Board was updated Monday evening on the new septic tank for the town office/fire station complex and plans for a bathroom at the Transfer Station.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd announced the delivery of the tank and expected it to be installed by the end of the week.

The board reviewed a proposal from Mark Dubord to upgrade the electrical panels at the complex. After discussion, the board accepted Dubord’s proposal of $2,824.70. Selectperson Scott Richmond noted that the current panel is maxed out, causing the lights to flicker.

Richmond reminded the board of the need to plan for a bathroom at the Transfer Station, which lacks such facilities. The plan must be submitted by December to qualify for American Rescue Plan funds. Chairman Mark Chretien emphasized the importance of having a rough idea of the cost.

“The septic design is complete,” Richmond said. “We need prices for the well and septic.”

“There is a building at the Transfer Station we need to take down,” he said. “We are going to reconstruct that and put a bathroom on the end of it because there are no bathroom facilities down there.”

Advertisement

Selectperson Joshua Perkins added, “We voted last year for the bathroom.”

“They have an outhouse down there,” Chretien said.

“When we did the septic design here at the office, we had the septic design done for the bathroom at the Transfer Station at the same time,” Richmond clarified. “We have a pretty good plan; we just need some budget numbers.”

He said there is $212,000 left from the American Rescue Plan funds through FEMA. “We already have the money, but we need that plan. I want to get it done, get them a bathroom,” he said.

“That old metal seat is cold in the winter,” Perkins said.

In other business, the board approved a request from Wales Town Clerk Sharon Siegel to be a candidate for the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee. The committee, which develops the association’s legislative platforms and policies, is comprised of 70 members elected from each of the state’s 35 Senate Districts. Siegel aims to represent Androscoggin County on the committee.

The Select Board agreed to nominate her and signed the papers.

The next Select Board meeting will be held July 2 at 6 p.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: