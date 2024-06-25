WELD — A fire damaged a vehicle and a garage at 195 School St. on Tuesday afternoon, Weld Fire Chief Corey Hutchinson said.

A man at the residence of Ken Salhany was working on a car outside in front of the garage, he said. A battery short-circuited, caught the vehicle on fire and spread to the garage.

There was minor damage to the front of the garage, including siding and a door, he said, but did not extend to the attached house.

More than 24 firefighters from six fire departments from Weld, Wilton, Jay, Phillips, Carthage and Farmington responded to the report about 1 p.m. A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy and NorthStar EMS also responded.

