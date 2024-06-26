FARMINGTON — The Police Department plans to conduct multiagency active-shooter training from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Mt. Blue High School.

The department is notifying the community to avoid any confusion. A concentration of emergency vehicles will be in the area of the high school. Loud noise associated with the training can be expected in the vicinity of the school.

The exercise is closed to the general public for safety reasons.

Law enforcement services throughout Franklin County will continue to be provided during the training. Any emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights and/or sirens away from the campus are not involved and are likely responding to real events.

The training is a collaboration among Farmington, Wilton and Jay police departments, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Farmington Fire Rescue, Public Works departments and the University of Maine at Farmington.

The focus is three-fold, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles’ statement.

“First, to bring together local law enforcement partners and enhance readiness in the advancement of community safety. Second, to increase the skill level of our individual officers in preparation for the worst-case scenario. Third, serve as a building block toward a more expansive training event for all regional first responders in the coming year,” he wrote.

