LIVERMORE — On Saturday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. the Sandy River Ramblers will be presenting an outdoors bluegrass concert at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore.

The Washburn-Norlands Center, a beautiful Victorian estate maintained as a historical museum, working farm, and event site, is located at 290 Norlands Road.

The Sandy River Ramblers are a uniquely Maine-flavored bluegrass band; their most recent two CDs, Cry of the Loon and Home in the Heart of Maine, feature songs about Maine exclusively. Historic Maine events, Maine wildlife, and Maine humor all find their way into Rambler songs. Stan Keach, the band’s chief songwriter, is a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter, and an inducted member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The Ramblers also boast gorgeous 3-and-4-part harmony singing, and the lead vocals of Keach and bassist Julie Davenport, who Keach says is “the best bluegrass lead singer in Maine.”

The stellar instrumental playing of banjoist Bud Godsoe, fiddler Brendan Hickey, and mandolinist Bobby St. Pierre are also prominently spotlighted.

This will be an outdoor concert, in the yard of the main house. If it rains, it will move into the barn. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Admission is free. Donations are welcome to support the Norlands summer program.

For more information, call Stan at 207-485-0298 or Washburn-Norlands Living History Center 207-897-4366.

