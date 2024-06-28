PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public Library is preparing for its Eighth annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5K and Maine author visit. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 20 and will feature mystery author Maureen Milliken.

Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m. in the library parking lot ($10). The race starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by an awards ceremony and prize raffle for all participants. The race course follows a scenic route through downtown Phillips and past the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, featuring two bridge crossings of the Sandy River and mountain views on a clear day.

This year’s medals will be ceramic, crafted by Andrea Bredeau of Cabin Pottery.

After the 5K wraps up at 11 a.m., the public is welcome to participate in a FREE discussion with Maine writer Maureen Milliken. Milliken is the author of the Bernie O’Dea mystery series, set in a fictional Franklin County town near Phillips and Carrabassett Valley. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

“Extraordinarily accomplished and entertaining… A likeable and engaging heroine, Bernie is my favorite kind of accidental sleuth.” – NY Times bestselling author Paul Doiron.

Please join us on July 20 to celebrate our local library and local author Maureen Milliken!

A HUGE thank you to our generous sponsors: GCA Logging, Bear Belly’s Tap and Table, Star Barn Yoga, Sander’s Auto, Gilchrist Oil, Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services and Sandy River Redemption.

