Our Summer Reading Program, “Read, Renew, Repeat”, is in full swing, but it’s not too late to sign up! Stop into the library and pick up a reading log. Color a log for every 30 minutes you read and for every 6 logs you color, you get a prize! Here’s a roundup of our SRP events for the month of July! All programs are free and open to the public.

On Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m., we’ll be making junk journals, learning how to reuse and re-purpose “junk” to make your very own book. All supplies are included, but feel free to bring your own “junk” such as old cards, stickers, fabric scraps, stamps, buttons, etc. Don’t forget your imagination!

Have you ever wanted to eat dirt? (Don’t worry, we won’t tell.) Even if you haven’t, this project might change your mind! Join us on Thursday, July 11th at 6 p.m. to make a snackable science project: edible terrariums.

Time for a little friendly competition! On Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. join us for an Iron-Chef style “Mystery Bag Challenge”. You will receive a bag of mystery craft elements and you must create something new and innovative with them. Prizes will be awarded so prepare to think outside the bag!

Summer is yard sale season, but we have something even better. On Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. we’ll be having a SWAP-O-RAMA! Bring items to trade, you will get a number of tickets based on the number of items you bring (i.e. bring 3 coffee mugs, get 3 tickets). You can use the tickets to trade for another item someone else brought.

Please note, the library will be CLOSED on Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day.

Our home school group will be meeting Wednesday, July 10 at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m. We have activity stations for ALL age groups that encourage learning and creative play. Come see what we’ll learn about this month! All are welcome and no sign-up is required.

The Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, July 18 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong as part of our Old Tales, New Twists series (re-imaginings of classic novels). Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. After the club, we’ll display the finished creations for everyone to admire!

We’ll be having a visit from Love on Leash for Tails and Tales on Wednesday, July 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. Come visit with therapy dogs in training. You can read them a story or just relax with some gentle pats.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Warmer weather is here so we are transitioning Knit/Crochet to Craft Circle for the summer. It’s still every Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., but the crafting is not limited to fiber arts! Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff! Every level of learner is welcome.

Have questions about your smart phone, tablet, or computer? Curious about protecting yourself from scams? Interested in learning more about online banking or telehealth? Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education will be joining us for Technology sessions every Friday for the month of July. Call or come into the library to sign up for a session to ask Ernie!

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, July 27 this month.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is open on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Stop by and pick up some great reads!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

