KINGFIELD— The Kingfield Select Board met July 1 to discuss the implications of LD 2003, a new state law aimed at increasing housing opportunities and addressing housing affordability issues. The Planning Board provided an update on incorporating LD 2003 into the town’s zoning ordinance.

LD 2003, a law aimed at increasing housing opportunities in Maine by examining zoning and land use restrictions was passed by the state Legislature and signed by the Governor in April 2022. It went into effect July 27 2022.

Richard Hawkes and Susan Davis of the Planning Board, along with town manager Leanna Targett, sought feedback on setting a minimum stay requirement for short-term rentals, suggesting either 60 days or six months. The Select Board showed support for an upfront fee structure based on property size. Davis commended Hawkes for his hard work.

“The Planning Board was tasked to incorporate LD 2003 into our ordinances,” Hawkes said. “We chose a path of putting those requirements to our current zoning ordinance, similar to what Carrabassett Valley has done or is doing, They are a couple of months ahead of us on this one. It does mainly three things: it increases residential density, and residential density is lots in a designated growth area, identified by our comprehensive plan. You can have up to four dwelling units.”

LD 2003 mandates that municipalities allow at least one accessory dwelling unit [ADU] on lots with existing single-family homes, with a maximum size of 1,200 square feet. Kingfield’s proposed ordinance follows this guideline but remains flexible to local feedback, said Hawkes.

“We got a ‘cheat sheet” of what language we should put in our ordinance,” Hawkes said. “That is what we did. That is what Carrabassett Valley did. We tweaked it a little bit. The words the state gives us say at least 190 square feet in size. It leaves it up to the towns and municipalities what the maximum lot size is. We put in 1,200 square feet based on feedback and Carrabassett Valley.”

Short-term rental regulations were also discussed, with the board contemplating defining short-term rentals as stays of less than 60 days or six months. The board expressed concern about enforcement and the potential impact on local housing, particularly for Sugarloaf employees who often need short-term rentals.

Davis pointed out that 45% of Kingfield’s housing is owned by non-residents, significantly affecting the community. “That is a very serious problem for Kingfield,” she said. “That impacts schools, for example.”

Hawkes asked the board to consider all of this and provide feedback. “I would like to tweak our draft with your input,” he said. “Getting feedback is significant.”

Targett noted, it looks like we are all nodding in agreement with Hawkes. “The only thing everyone was kind of stumped on was 60 days or 6 months,” she said.

Davis said the Planning Board hasn’t come to a decision on the short term rental stay limits. “We are still discussing it,”

The Planning Board plans to gather more feedback at an informational meeting scheduled for July 9 at 6 p.m. In other news, Wade Browne was reelected as chair, and Morgan Dunham was elected vice-chair.

Kingfield Planning Board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at Webster Hall. The next Select Board meeting will be held July 15.

