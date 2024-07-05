Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

Meet Ettle – this little lady is full of energy but also full of love. She really loves to make friends whether that is with humans or other dogs she seems to be very interested in cats as well but her excitability would need to be met with a dog savvy cat who is not afraid to let her know when she is being a bit too much.

She absolutely loves to run around and find fun things to sniff but you can get her attention with squeaky toys and stuffies. She is not a destructive chewer and will cherish her toys. She does pretty well on walks she may pull a little but she corrects herself when redirected. She likes to explore water and all around have a good time.

Come and meet this bouncy girl who is full of love and life she likes running around, likes stuffed animals and dislikes feeling contained. She’s female mixed breed one year old, but her birthday is unknown. Her energy level is high and her nickname is Tea Kettle. She’s excitable but super friendly with people. She loves doggy friends but can be exuberant. She would do best with dog savvy cats.

Meet Lanolin. (His nicknames are Sheep Man.) This big orange boy is one of the most affectionate cats you will meet. He is super interested in people and once you’ve got his attention, it will be hard for him to pull away from you.

He is very playful and we are sure that he would make an excellent snuggling partner. Come and meet this chiming orange friend to see if he wants to be your buddy, I’m sure he will. Lanolin is four to six years old with medium energy level and around people he’s the sweetest boy. With cats he’s perfectly fine but more interested in people. Dogs are unknown but probably fine.

