FARMINGTON —The UMF Emery Community Arts Center invites the public to join us during Maine Jazz Camp week for a series of concerts by Jazz Camp faculty and students. Concerts will be held in the Emery Performance Space on the University of Maine at Farmington campus (unless otherwise noted) and are free and open to the public. Donations to the Maine Jazz Camp Scholarship Fund are greatly appreciated.

Several Maine Jazz Camp faculty, past and present, have been the recipients of important international jazz awards. Follow this link for faculty list and bios: https://www.mainejazzcamp.com/faculty

Jazz Camp faculty concerts will take place at 8 p.m., July 7-11:

Sun., July 7 – Jeremy Udden, saxophone (special location: Lincoln Auditorium, Roberts Learning Center)

Mon., July 8 – Christine Correa, voice/Michael Sarin, drums

Tues., July 9 – Zoe Murphy, trumpet/Rahul Carlberg, piano

Wed., July 10 – Priya Carlberg, voice/Andres Abenante, guitar

Thurs., July 11 – Matt Pavolka, bass

Student concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m., July 12 & at 10 a.m., July 13.

Since 1979, the Maine Jazz Camp has been introducing jazz to student musicians from all over Maine and beyond. The camp runs week-long sessions for high school and middle school students, however, college students and adults are most welcome. Each week over 50 students participate in an atmosphere of campus living and jazz music, quickly assimilating its program of ensemble playing, improvisation and theory.

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) on the UMF campus. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center, at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

