FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club had a great turnout for the 4th of July Parade this year and would like to extend a sincere Thank You! to everyone who participated. There were participants in all 5 categories, with first place prizes awarded to:

Hardy Farm for Best Agriculture

The VFW for Best Military Service/Patriotic

Randy Hastings with Lil Red for Best Antique Vehicle

Uncle Sam for Best Walker

Meg’s Sweets for Best Float

Second and third places were also awarded. And this year’s Judges’ Choice went to The Maine Garden Railway with their model train Float.

We also want to send a special shout out to The American Legion Color Guard for leading the parade as always, in addition to all the surrounding town fire departments who showed up. It was great to see Phillips, Wilton, Chesterville, New Sharon, New Vineyard and Farmington all there.

And last, but of course not least, to the town police and county sheriff for bookending the parade for us. We can’t wait for next year!

