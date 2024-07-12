FARMINGTON —“The Great Jungle Journey,” Vacation Bible School, (VBS) will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, Monday through Friday, July 29 TO August 2.

It’s an epic cruise from Genesis to Revelation from 9 a.m. to Noon each day as we focus on the Seven Cs of History. Classes will be provided for ages 4 through Grade 6. Children will enjoy a fun time of exciting Bible lessons, puppets, games, songs, crafts, science experiments, and snow cones.

This event is free and open to the public. You can register at the door or call 778-9696 to register in advance.

