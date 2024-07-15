• Jason Valez, 45, of Farmington, warrant harassment, on Friday, July 12, in Farmington, $250 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Michael Rowe, 40, of Augusta, warrant probation revocation, on Friday, July 12, in Franklin County, by Maine Probation and Parole Department.

• Jason Valez, 45, of Farmington, violation condition of release, criminal trespass, on Saturday, July 13, in Farmington, $600 bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Terry Storer, 25, of Chesterville, operating under the influence, on Sunday, July 14, in Chesterville, $200 bail, by Franklin County Detention Center.

• Beth Collins, 53, of Carthage, disorderly conduct, on Sunday, July 14, in Carthage, $1,000 unsecured bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: