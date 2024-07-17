UMF

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Jay: Zane Armandi, Honors; Connor Blanche, Honors; Jordan Blanche, High Honors; Paris Howes, Honors; Donna Massarella, Honors; Rae Sawyer, Honors; Emma Towers, High Honors;

Livermore: Holly Cutler, Honors; Meghan Renander, High Honors;

Readfield: Sarah Chapin, Honors; Wyatt Lambert, Honors;

Turner: Leo Goddard, High Honors; Mark Herman, Honors; Tristan Ridley, High Honors;

Wayne: Samuel McKee, Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, High Honors; Alyssa Parker, High Honors

Hamilton

CLINTON, NY — Scott Turney, of Kents Hill, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Turney, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Kents Hill School.

