WELD — A New Sharon man who was missing four days last week is recovering at a rehabilitation center in Franklin County, according to his brother.

Rescuers, including a Maine Warden Service canine, found Michael Altmaier, 75, on Friday. His car was found prior to that at the overlook at Mt. Blue State Park on Center Hill Road in Weld.

Altmaier, a retired educator, started out July 8 for Camp Kawanhee, a residential summer camp on Webb Lake, in Weld. He was preparing to give the history of the decades-old camp on July 9, according his brother Robert “BA” Altmaier.

Michael wrote the history of the camp in “Among the Pines,” his brother said.

“He is doing pretty good. He is doing better. It’s a miracle he is still with us,” Robert said. “When he fell off the cliff, he hit his head really hard. He wandered around for the first three days.”

Michael slipped on some moss and did what he could to stay alive with no food, including drinking water from sources, Robert said. He walked around each day hoping he would see something, find someone.

“Each day he is getting physically and mentally better,” he said. “There was so much love and prayers for him. That was really important … I can’t say enough about the search party.”

Game Warden K9 Ash and Game Warden Kayle Hamilton located him.

He is remembering more each day, Robert said.

“It has been miracle after miracle,” he said. “He is a true miracle.”

The brothers, who have four siblings, have been going to the camp for 58 years and worked there. Michael was not working this year but planned to volunteer to present the history, Robert said.

Michael works for the food service company at the University of Maine at Farmington when college is in session. He taught history at Bath Junior High School, now known as Bath Middle School, for over 20 years. He retired early from teaching.

“I can’t thank everyone enough” for helping to find him, Robert said.

