JAY — Democrats in Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls will meet July 20 to nominate a candidate for state representative in House District 76. Candidate Samuel Howes, Jay, has withdrawn his candidacy for this position.

The nominating caucus will be at noon on Saturday, July 20, at the Local 14 Solidarity Center (formerly Local 14 Union Hall) at 6 Intervale Road in Jay.

The district is Jay, Livermore Falls, and most of Livermore. Any Democrat living in the district is welcome to participate and is welcome to be considered by the caucus. If you live in Livermore, you can check to see whether you live in the district by checking with your town clerk.

For more information, please send an email to fcdcmaine@gmail.com.

