JAY — Randi Sencabaugh of Jay is calling for volunteers to help plan community events at the Jay Community Center. The next event, a game night for all ages, is scheduled for July 26 from 3-7 p.m.

Sencabaugh said she is looking for people to volunteer their time and ideas to assist with both the planning and execution of the event. She has organized several meetings leading up to the game night, calling for volunteers to make flyers and help with the ideas for games.

“We are going to have outdoor games, and possibly some indoor games,” she said. “We will also have sno-cones. It is literally just a place for kids to come hang out so they can just run and do nothing, just have fun in the moment,” Sencabaugh said. “I need volunteers. I’ve only asked on my Facebook page. We have meetings for volunteers to come up with ideas moving forward. I am only one person with a group of kids behind me and my parents, trying to pull ideas together for community night. I am a busy lady.”

She mentioned that the event will include games and snacks for all ages. “We talked about how we could possibly tie our community night with the same night as the community meals,” she said. “Maybe get some of the kids in the kitchen cooking, or have people come in for sit-down meals instead of takeout. We have a lot of ideas; we need people to volunteer ideas and time, not just financial support. I can’t be the only person; I need help and welcome it.”

The Jay Community Center and Sencabaugh hosted a successful community night on June 17. The event featured food, entertainment, and activities aimed at fostering community spirit and providing positive experiences for children. “The event went really well,” she noted. “I was really happy about the turnout and the community efforts.”

Sencabaugh coordinated the event alongside Father Paul Dumais of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Randi Sencabaugh at 207-500-8270.

