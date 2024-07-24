TEMPLE— Maine Local Living School invites the public to visit their working homestead and education center on Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Maine Open Farm Day. They will lead tours of the campus including the ice house, root cellar, greenhouse and gardens, solar food dehydrator, animal barn, and the classroom/workshop.

Visitors will learn about and interact with earth-friendly systems including rainwater collection and solar water heating, rocket stoves and outdoor kitchens, composting toilets, and alternative building construction.

This event is free and people of all ages are welcome. Please contact Maine Local Living School with any questions: 207-778-0318. Location: 71 Lake Drive, Temple, website: www.mainelocalliving.org.

