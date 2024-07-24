JAY — Over the course of the 2023 calendar year, OTIS Federal Credit Union raised nearly $21,000 for the cause of Ending Hunger. Fundraising events hosted by the Credit Union included a Soup Day, Plant Sale, Yard Sale, and a Painting FUNdraiser.

Additional funds for Ending Hunger were raised through sales of handmade crafts and afghans, candy and snacks, cellphone card holders, sunflowers, and movie passes. In addition, the Credit Union posted special graduate messages on their road sign for a donation of $10.00 per slide. A $5.00 donation was also made from every $25.00 Skip-A-Payment fee assessed on loans.

Due to these fundraising efforts and generous donations from the community, OTIS FCU was able to place in the Top 25 Credit Unions in the state. Those credit unions which place in the Top 25 statewide then receive additional reward grants from the Maine Credit Union League. As a result of these grants, a bonus of $392.16 was added to the amount OTIS FCU raised, bringing the grand total to $20,925.25.

This amount was recently distributed to 13 food pantries within OTIS FCU’s field of membership (which currently includes Franklin County and the towns of Canton, Fayette, Hartford, Leeds, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Mount Vernon, Readfield, Turner, Vienna, and Wayne). Darice Roy (Vice President) and Ryan Souther (Digital Branch & Facilities Manager) are the Co-Chairs of OTIS FCU’s Ending Hunger Committee and were responsible for distributing the funds raised.

Last year, there was 100% participation of Maine’s credit unions in the Campaign for Ending Hunger, and their collective efforts raised a record amount of $1,221,868.94. Since this Campaign began in 1990, credit unions across the state have raised and distributed over $13.5 million to help end hunger in Maine. All funds raised stay within the credit unions’ respective communities, disbursed to food pantries within their corresponding fields of membership.

If you would like to donate to the Ending Hunger Campaign, donations can be made in person anytime at OTIS FCU, where there are currently handmade items, candy, and books for sale in the lobby. OTIS FCU will also be hosting a Yard Sale for Ending Hunger on Saturday, August 24 from 8:00am-12:30pm in their parking lot at 170 Main Street in Jay; all donations will be accepted and go toward area food pantries. If you are unable to stop by, donations can also be made online at campaignforendinghunger.org.

OTIS FCU wants to extend sincere thanks to their employees, Board members, and generous community members whose efforts have led to the continued success of the Campaign for Ending Hunger.

