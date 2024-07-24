Franklin County Animal Shelter, is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis, so please call ahead. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Pets of this week are Starry Night and Emerson.

Starry Night is a one to three year old Short hair, Tortoiseshell female, with the nickname “Van Gogh.” She has a medium energy level and is sweet with people and gets along with cats. Dogs are an unknown quantity. Personality: Meet Starry Night! This speckled beauty loves to hang around in comfy places in the cat room. She likes to find unorthodox beds (such as a dust pan) and loves to hang out there until you notice her and giggle. She is very interested in people, and likes to hang out nearby. With cats, she tends to match the energy of those around her. So, if the other cats are being chill, so will she. But if they are feeling spicy, she may change her tune a bit. Come by and meet Starry Night to see if she is the right fit for your home!

Emerson is a female Pittie mix of three years. She’s a medium energy lady and a little shy but usually okay around people. Other cats and dogs are not recommended. Her nickname is Emmy or Emery. Personality: Meet Emerson! She is a quirky gal who loves to play at the dog park! She is the queen of food motivation, and would stand on her head for some treats. She doesn’t like to share owners, so Emerson requests to be the only pet of your home, and she would do best in a setting with no small children as well. She is a sweet girl, but she does not necessarily like physical affection. While she may not love getting pets, she is very playful and interactive during playtime! She likes to initiate her own affection, and she is more likely to hang out nearby you instead of being particularly snuggly. Come and meet this unique lady who is ready to bring happiness and goofiness to your life! She likes: Going to the dog park, and bouncing, but dislikes: Mail carriers, not having treats.

