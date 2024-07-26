PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — More than $105,000 in Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) grants will help strengthen nonprofit organizations and projects in Franklin and Somerset counties. MaineCF’s Western Mountains Grantmaking Committee awarded $94,450 to 14 regional organizations through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program. MaineCF donors with advised funds made three additional grants totaling $11,477.

2024 grantees include:

Franklin County Children’s Task Force, project support, for a community chest freezer, washer and dryer to assist families with frozen food storage and clean clothing

Friends of L.C. Bates Museum, general support, to support educational partnerships and experiences for under-resourced rural classrooms and families

Maine Forestry Museum, general support, for program and operational support

Skowhegan Farmers Market, project support, to expand Maine Harvest Bucks and for new partnerships and outreach activities with food security organizations.

For a complete list of grantees, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Western Mountains Fund, established in 1992, is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program, the foundation’s largest, and reviewed by a committee of community members.

For more information, visit www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

