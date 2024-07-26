FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Health Care Golf Classic was held on July 12 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. The tournament raised $42,000 and benefits the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Twenty-six teams throughout Maine and beyond took part in the charitable event enjoying perfect weather, friendly competition, and camaraderie.

The team from Ranor Mechanical, consisting of Matt McCarthy, Aaron St. Pierre, Wes Sirois, and Cody DeMillo, claimed first place, while the team from Modern Woodmen of America, featuring Bill Colasante, Paul Colasante, Paul Gagne, and Mike Courtemanche, secured second place.

Major sponsors included Nason Mechanical, Franklin Savings Bank, Langford and Low, Ranor Mechanical, the Isacke family, Hight Family of Dealerships, and MaineHealth.

In individual competitions, Bill Colasante won the men’s longest drive and Jamie Cole took the women’s longest drive. Britt Crewse and Peter Judkins won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 3. New this year was a very popular putting contest that saw Kelly Elkins emerge as the winner.

“We had the most teams participating in recent history and the event was a resounding success. I’d like to give big shout-out to the tournament planning committee for orchestrating such a spectacular event,” said Barbara Sergio, FCHN president. “Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to this year’s tournament. We’re so grateful for the support of our community and the many sponsors.”

Many local businesses contributed items for the silent auction and 12 golf courses gave certificates for the popular greens fee raffle during the awards ceremony.

This event’s proceeds will support patient experience enhancements in the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as well as public health programming by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

