WILTON — Volunteers have been busily sorting and shelving books for the upcoming Wilton Free Public Library book sale. The sale will be held two days of the Blueberry Festival: Friday, August 2 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and Saturday, August 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at 128 Weld Road, close to the Town office.

There are books for readers of all ages, with many different categories of interest: mystery, nature, Westerns, romance, large-print, sci-fi/fantasy, sports, etc. Some popular authors have their own sections as well. There are picture books for toddlers, a section of chapter books, and a big wall of Young Adult books. In addition, there are jigsaw puzzles, audio books, CDs, and a huge assortment of DVDs. The pricing is by donation, with all money going to benefit the services and collections of the library.

