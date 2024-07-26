WILTON — Volunteers have been busily sorting and shelving books for the upcoming Wilton Free Public Library book sale. The sale will be held two days of the Blueberry Festival: Friday, August 2 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and Saturday, August 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at 128 Weld Road, close to the Town office.
There are books for readers of all ages, with many different categories of interest: mystery, nature, Westerns, romance, large-print, sci-fi/fantasy, sports, etc. Some popular authors have their own sections as well. There are picture books for toddlers, a section of chapter books, and a big wall of Young Adult books. In addition, there are jigsaw puzzles, audio books, CDs, and a huge assortment of DVDs. The pricing is by donation, with all money going to benefit the services and collections of the library.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.