Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Pecan – Female – 1.5 years – Pittie mix

Nicknames: Pecan Praline. Energy level: High. Sociability: with people: Sweet like pecan pie! Dogs: Playful, but very energetic. Cats: Unknown

Personality: Meet Pecan! This bouncy, high-energy lady absolutely loves to zoom around the dog park and play with toys. She loves to chase after balls, whip around rope toys, and play with just about any toy you can imagine. She entertains herself very well when given a toy. She can get a bit distracted when walking on a leash, but she does well when corrected. She is very bouncy, and will impress you with her leaps. She seems to love to do gymnastics all over the dog park. She is very sweet with people, but she can be a bit exuberant with her jumping, so she would do best in a home with older children. Miss Pecan requires lots of exercise and/or a large area for her to run around. Come and meet this big love! Likes: Bouncing, eating treats. Dislikes: Walking in a straight line

Gemma – Female – 17 years! – Grey and white shorthair. Nickname: Gemma Bo Bemma. Energy level: Low. Sociability: People: Low energy, but friendly! Cats: Selective… Mostly keeps to herself. Dogs: Unknown

Personality: Meet Gemma! This pretty lady is a whopping 17 years old! However, you would never guess that because she looks so good! She is a friendly girl, but she tends to keep to herself when it comes to other cats. She is very sweet with people, and she would do well in a home with other pets as long as they respect her personal space. She will stick up for herself if she feels like she needs to. She likes to spend her days tucked away above the world in the catwalk in her place of refuge from the chaos below. Come and meet this amazing lady who could be the perfect addition to your home!

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: