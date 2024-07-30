JAY — Once again local sports teams will have safer equipment thanks to a foundation that seeks to educate about and supply equipment for safer sports programs.

The Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation [JLPISF] was formed by Jake Lord’s sister, Jenna Winokur and their parents to promote safety in sports. Lord was a talented local athlete who took his own life after suffering several concussions playing sports.

One of the foundation’s most recent efforts is providing 35 football helmets for the Spruce Mountain High School varsity and JV programs, valued at $11,600, Marc Keller, the school’s athletic director told the Livermore Falls Advertiser recently. “We had 35 helmets that aged out after last season,” he noted. “Each helmet is only available to be used for 10 years unless it is rejected for use by the yearly reconditioning and inspection.”

In 2022 the JLPISF provided nearly $10,000 worth of updated helmets for the AYS Football Program.

“JLPISF has helped out with concussion bands and a new high jump mat at SMHS in the seven years that I have been here and purchased the initial helmets that aged out,” Keller stated. “JLPISF also purchased new mats for the SMHS cheering team,” Winokur added.

Prior to COVID-19, the JLPISF held an annual basketball fundraiser in November at SMHS. The fundraiser was held in 2022, but not last year. When asked about this year Winokur replied, “At this time, we have not discussed plans to hold the November fundraiser.” She said if it is to be held it will be publicized.

“The mission of the JLPISF is to promote safety in youth sports, to increase public awareness of the impact of concussions on the mental health of athletes and to promote public policies that will protect youth from the devastating consequences of head injuries,” Winokur emphasized. “Additionally, the foundation holds steadfast in the goal of breaking the stigma of suicide death, advocating for equitable mental health care, and supporting suicide prevention research.”

“As the athletic director at Spruce Mountain High School, I want to thank Jenna, the Lord family and the foundation for their generosity in helping out the football program,” Keller noted. “Their desire to continue to make the sport safer for our athletes is a testimony to their mission.”

“It is an honor to provide safe and durable equipment to youth athletes in my brother’s memory through the JLPISF,” Winokur stated. “This is made possible by the continued generosity and support of the community.”

For more information on supporting the foundation visit the JLPISF website at http://www.playitsafefoundation.org or by emailing playitsafefoundation@gmail.com.

