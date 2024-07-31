CHESTERVILLE — Last year The Chesterville Family Fun Day was all about dedicating the playground. This year it is all about baseball. The theme is “Baseball”. Come join us on Saturday, August 17 with a rain date of August 18. The activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., both outside and inside.

Greg Soule will be organizing the parade. Lining up will be from 8 – 8:45 a.m. on Zion’s Hill Road. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Zion’s Hill Road and proceed down the Valley Road onto the Dutch Gap Road and ending at the Chesterville Town Office. The Flag Raising ceremony will begin as soon as the parade ends.

There will be food to buy with the Heritage Society making hamburgers and hot dogs, the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers providing a chicken BBQ cooked by Bob Gramlich, and the Ice Cream Truck.

No Left Turn will again be sharing their wonderful music starting at 10 a.m. and continuing off and on throughout the day.

The Bounce House and games on the baseball field will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. The Michael Cooper Masked Marvels Children’s Show is 11 a.m. – noon. There will be a Petting Zoo from noon – 2 p.m. Inside the Chesterville Town Hall will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Tables are $20. Set up is from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. FMI, contact Katlin at the town office 778-2433.

