LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, July 28, service, God gave us a beautiful Sunday to share with our Church Family. Kay King Watson served as our Pastor in the absence of Pastor Thayer who has been out of town. While members and friends gathered, Maggie Houlihan played lovely music on the pipe organ.

Kay opened the Worship Service promptly at 10:30 a.m. She welcomed all and reminded us of a few announcements, then led us as we sang two praise songs: “Come Into His Presence” and “It was time for Prayer Time,” after which we recited The Lord’s Prayer. The congregation stood and sang the hymn: “Amazing Grace”, followed by the tithes and offerings. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “He Giveth More tureGrace” on oigan and piano. Special music was the hymn, “The Wonder of It All”, sung by Randall Pond, accompanied by Maggie.

Kay read scripture from the Book of Romans, Chapter 10, Verses 5 – 15. Kay based her sermon, “Salvation Is For All”, on the topic of the scripture: Salvation is offered to all, regardless of race. Salvation will come to any person who will declare his/her belief in Christ Jesus. Any person who believes that God raised His only Son, Jesus, from the dead can find salvation.

We need only to call His name, to ask for His divine guidance, to put our trust and confidence in God and His Son, and each of us can find Salvation. Kay quoted scripture from several other books in the Bible. She also included insight into her personal journey with God as her Father in heaven and the impact that belief in God and His Son, Jesus has had on her life.

The service came to an end as we sang the hymn, “It Took A Miracle”. After the benediction, we sang “The Lord Whom We Love.”

Announcements:

1. In August, we will collect any kinds of crackers for the Food Cupboard.

2. The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with Paula Wade.

3. The Worship Team will begin rehearsals on Thursday, September 5 at 1 p.m.

4. The Movie, “The Chosen 4”, will be offered each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., with Pastor Thayer. The group will meet at the Parsonage, beginning Tuesday, August 6.

5. Vacation Bible School will take place from August 12 to the 16, from 1 – 4 p.m. each day. Volunteers are needed. If you can help, please see Becky Widger.

6. The next Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Bagged lunches will be given out.

