We’re winding down the Summer Reading Program, “Read, Renew, Repeat”, but there are still fun events to attend in August! Here’s a round up of our final SRP events! All programs are free and open to the public.

On Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m., venture into the BeWILDering Woods, a mysterious escape room that challenges participants to piece together the clues and solve the puzzle of the wilderness before time runs out!

August 8 is our SRP Finale at 6.p.m! Bring in your reading logs and receive prizes! We’ll also be doing our annual SRP book basket raffle. This year, in addition to books, we also have vouchers from Berry Fruit Farm for a dozen FREE donuts. Everyone who participated in the Summer Reading Program will receive a certificate, goodie bag, and be entered to win the raffle! Stop by to grab yours, play games, and eat treats!

One of our July programs was rescheduled for Thursday, August 15 at 6 p.m. Join us for a Chopped style “Mystery Bag Challenge”. You will receive a bag of mystery craft elements and you must create something new and innovative with them. Prizes will be awarded so prepare to think outside the bag.

Our home school group will be meeting Wednesday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m and Tuesday, August 13 at 1 p.m. We have activity stations for ALL age groups that encourage learning and creative play. Come see what we’ll learn about this month! All are welcome and no sign up is required.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, August 8 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. After the club, we’ll display the finished creations for everyone to admire!

We’ll be having a visit from Love on Leash for Tails and Tales on Wednesday, August 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. Come visit with therapy dogs in training. You can read them a story or just relax with some gentle pats.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Every Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle! Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff! Every level of learner is welcome.

Have questions about your smart phone, tablet, or computer? Curious about protecting yourself from scams? Interested in learning more about online banking or telehealth? Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education will be joining us for Technology sessions every Friday for the month of August from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call or come into the library to sign up for a session to ask Ernie!

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, August 24 this month.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is open on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Stop by and pick up some great reads!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

