Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The shelter also offers in shelter services at very reasonable prices.

A pet nail trim is only $10 per pet.

They also offer microchip services for $20 for each pet.

Pet ID tags are $5 per tag.

Frontline treatments for animals under 70 pounds is $10. For larger animals over 70 pounds is $15

The shelter also offers Cat Spay/Neuter Vouchers for $40 per pet.

It’s a boys’ club for this weeks “Pets of the Week.”

Meet Oliver: He is a gray tabby male of one to three years old. Male. His energy level is medium, but this sweet little grey tabby is very mild-mannered, but he likes to find places to hide. He’s shy around people and tends to hide. He coexists with cats, but, as we said, he likes to hide.

It is unknown how he reacts to dogs. He lives in a kennel in our Cat Room in order to help socialize him. He tends to get pretty frightened by chaos, sudden movements or loud noises. He would likely need some time to get settled in a home, but once he is comfortable in a home, he is much more likely to come around as an affectionate cat. Come and meet this sweetheart with big, green eyes.

Buddy is also a male Boxer/hound mix of 5 years. His nickname is T-I-double guh-ER. He has a high energy level and is extremely sweet around people. He seems to be really good around dogs, but cats are not recommended.

Meet Buddy: This awfully sweet, cuddly fella is bouncy, trouncy, flouncy, pouncy, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun. This energetic boy definitely lives up to his Boxer/Hound breed. He loves to run around, find trails around the dog park, and just be silly in general.

He would need some work with his owner on his leash manners, as he tends to get a little distracted when walking. He is a really sweet boy and is still quite gentle despite his exuberance. We feel like he would do well in a home with people of all ages, and that he would get along well with other dogs.

However, he does have a bit of a prey drive when it comes to smaller animals, so his new home should not have any cats. Come meet this bouncing brindle bundle of joy. His favorite activity is bouncing, followed by eating treats. Be aware, he dislikes walking in a straight line.

