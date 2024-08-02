TEMPLE — Lake Stewards of Maine (LSM) will host a Plant Paddle workshop August 8, on Varnum Pond in Temple. The workshop will be held at 102 Pine Point Road in Temple from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Attendees should bring their own water and snacks or a bagged lunch.

In this outdoor, on-water class, guests will learn how to survey suspicious aquatic plants. This useful program will cover basic botany, plant structure, and life cycles for a variety of common plants. Guests will learn how to use LSM’s Quick Key to determine whether plants are suspicious of being invasive, discover which aquatic invasive plants are infesting Maine lakes, and learn how to monitor lakes and how to report findings by becoming an invasive plant patrol (IPP) volunteer. This class is required for those seeking Tier 1 certification through LSM.

This class is free to all. Guests may bring their own small, shallow draft craft (canoe, kayak, row boat). Should guests wish to attend but do not have their own watercraft, appropriate arrangements can be made. Pre-registration is required for all guests.

Please sign up by visiting: https://www.lakestewardsofmaine.org/online-registration-for-in-person-workshops/

Upon registration, all guests will receive information on workshop details and location.

Lake Stewards of Maine is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which works to protect Maine lakes and to promote lake stewardship through widespread citizen participation in the gathering and dissemination of credible scientific information pertaining to lake health. For more information, please contact 207-783-7733, email stewards@lakestewardsme.org or visit www.lakestewardsofmaine.org.

