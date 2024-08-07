JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union (FCU) has donated $10,000 to Spruce Mountain Ski Area, located in Jay. This donation brings Spruce Mountain closer to its goal of raising $25,000 to have Maine Cabin Masters renovate the ski lodge (“The Barn”). The renovation work will include improvements such as replacing doors and windows, updating the kitchen area, and converting the second floor into a usable space. The Maine Cabin Masters team will begin this renovation project around the beginning of September and plans to finish by Christmas.

The partnership between Spruce Mountain and Maine Cabin Masters to renovate the lodge came together in an unexpected way. In speaking with Ron Jacques, owner of Ski Depot in Jay and Spruce Mountain board member, this past winter the Spruce Mountain board had begun discussing necessary lodge renovations and who could potentially do the work; Maine Cabin Masters was one of the suggestions. Jacques mentioned that he personally knew Chase Morrill, owner of Kennebec Cabin Company and head of the team for the popular TV show “Maine Cabin Masters.”

By chance, a few days later Jacques happened to run into Morrill in the chairlift line at Sugarloaf Mountain. Jacques mentioned the plans for the renovation work, and Morrill encouraged him to apply for consideration. The application was accepted, which included a commitment to raise $25,000 toward the project.

Regarding the decision to donate, OTIS FCU President/CEO Chris Bouchard stated, “Spruce Mountain holds a special place in the hearts of the community and OTIS staff. Otis Mill workers not only founded the Credit Union, many also volunteered their time and resources to help establish Spruce Mountain Ski Area. Supporting Spruce in their endeavors helps ensure the Mountain can be enjoyed for generations to come. It’s what makes community, well community.”

After learning of OTIS FCU’s donation to Spruce Mountain Ski Area, Jacques stated, “Over the years, OTIS Federal Credit Union has been a consistent supporter of the Mountain, not only sponsoring Free Ski Days but also providing volunteers to help. Their financial commitment to Spruce Mountain Ski Area is truly amazing.”

Spruce Mountain is owned by the adjoining towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, and was established at its current location on Ski Slope Road next to the Androscoggin River in 1956. Skiing at Spruce Mountain has been a beloved pastime for generations of area residents. Those who have spent time at the slope are affectionately known as “Spruce Kids,” and – as the local saying goes – “once a Spruce Kid, always a Spruce Kid.”

If you are a community member or local business, we encourage you to consider donating to this community cause. To learn more about Spruce Mountain Ski Area, please visit https://sprucemountainmaine.wordpress.com/. Donations can be made through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-spruce-mountain-ski-area-raise-remodel-the-barn.

Copy the Story Link