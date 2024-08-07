Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.

Gertie – Female – 10 years – Beagle mix, with the nicknames of Flirty Gertie,and Gertrude. She is a medium energy level dog.

Sociability: Around people, she is so so so sweet. However, other dogs and cats are not recommended.

Personality: This unbelievably sweet older lady is looking for an active home with no other pets. She is a bit chunky, and needs some help getting down to an ideal weight of around 30 pounds.

She absolutely loves to go on walks, so as long as you are active, you will not have any issue from her to get going. She will try multiple times a day to get you to take her for walks. She can be a bit territorial of her humans, so she would need to be the only pet in your home.

She will dote on you as her owner, but she may get a little perturbed by any visitors you may have, human and animal alike. She will need a home that is dedicated to helping her get to a healthy weight and to be the sole focus of your attention.

Aura – Female – 1-3 years – Tuxedo. Nicknames: She-hemoth. Energy level: Medium

Sociability: People: Very friendly and flirty, Cats: Not the biggest fan of other cats and it is unknown how she will react to dogs.

Meet Aura: This playful little soul is ready to steal your heart. While she doesn’t particularly care for other cats, she is super loving and friendly with people. She loves to sleep on the floor, play with toys, and stare lovingly into your eyes. She likes to be really cute and pose for pictures. Come and meet this funny little lady and see if she hypnotizes you with her glowing green eyes.

