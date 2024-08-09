ORONO — Registration is open for a new online professional development program titled “What’s Next? Planning Your Transition to Retirement,” with each class to be held biweekly from 6–7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 24, Oct. 8 and 22, and Nov. 12 and 26.

The newest program in the University of Maine Division of Lifelong Learning’s Professional Development and Continuing Education portfolio is designed to help individuals navigate retirement’s emotional and psychological hurdles. “What’s Next? Planning Your Transition to Retirement” aims to provide soon-to-be and newly retired professionals with the skills and resources needed to successfully transition into this new chapter of their lives.

While numerous resources focus on financial planning, legal issues and physical transitions, this program takes a unique approach by concentrating on emotional well-being during the retirement transition. Key features of the program include:

Skills and resources for social-emotional development.

Strategies for enhancing resilience and coping with transitions.

Opportunities to establish new social connections with other participants.

Guidance on finding purpose and meaning in retirement.

The instructor is Pat McCabe, a New Hampshire-based human resources partner with 24 years of experience connecting people to resources at nonprofit organizations and in higher education. She holds master’s degrees in counseling and higher education administration.

“Retirement is not just about finances; it’s a major life transition that can bring about a range of emotions and challenges,” said McCabe. “Our goal is to equip participants with the tools and support they need to enhance their resilience, establish new social connections and thrive in this next phase of their lives. It’s a chance to renew and repurpose ourselves.”

The program will be offered synchronously via Zoom, allowing participants to engage with the instructor and fellow attendees in real time. Between classes, there will be reading assignments and exploratory activities to deepen the learning experience.

The program fee is $250, and need-based scholarships are available. Participants will receive a certificate of completion for nine contact hours.

For additional details or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Lauren Campe, um.continuinged@maine.edu; 207.581.3143. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. More information about upcoming professional development programs, including how to register, is online.

