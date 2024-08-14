JAY — On Sunday, August 4, Pastor Chris Dalessio welcomed the congregation and began the service at 10:30 a.m., with prayer. Music was provided by Gayle Murphy (pianist). Old- fashioned hymns sung were: Shall We Gather at the River, Holy Holy Holy, Blessed Assurance, and His Eyes is on the Sparrow.

The sermon was titled “The Power of Forgiveness “. In forgiveness, we need to concentrate not on what others have done to us, but how we may be healed from the bitterness and resentment. When we forgive others of the wrongs they have committed against us, we do not excuse what they have done, we simply recognize that we have been hurt unjustly and need to turn the matter over to God. The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results (James 5:16).

Written by Randall A Bach, ‘The power of “I am sorry” is validated when it is not qualified, minimized or undermined by more words.’ The Bible speaks of God love for us. In 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful and endures through every circumstance.

Forgiving others is an important part of turning our will over to God. (Matthew 5:23-24). If you forgive those who sin against you, your Heavenly Father will forgive you. But if you refuse to forgive others, your Heavenly Father will not forgive your sins. Forgive yourself, let it go, and be reconciled. Communion followed and Pastor Chris ended the service in prayer.

Coming church events: Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 9:30 a.m.; Starting on Tuesday, August 13, at 6 p.m., Women’s Fellowship will begin; and, on Saturday, August 24, Jay Baptist Church will host a BBQ (free) for the community to come and “meet & greet” our new Pastor Chris Dalessio and his wife, Heidi. All are invited to attend.

