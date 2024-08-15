FARMINGTON — At the meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 13, the Select Board approved an expenditure of $17,680 for a new well and pump system for George and Erica Miller at 784 Farmington Falls Road. A letter provided from Maine DEP to the Millers indicates the state will pay 90% of the cost and the municipality the remaining 10%.

The property is at the base of the dump road, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. She was first contacted in January regarding the PFAS [forever chemicals] contamination. “We have been buying him bottled water since January, will get reimbursed for that,” she noted. So long as the estimate for the work doesn’t go over the amount approved, requests for proposals aren’t needed, she stated.

La Croix verified the town pays the entire amount, gets reimbursed later. She also said another property across the street was identified as being contaminated last month. It’s really hard to prove the contamination isn’t coming from the Transfer Station, she added.

“There is nothing we can do to avoid it,” LaCroix said. “Towns are bearing the costs to take care of it. The chemical manufacturers should be paying for it.”

Selectman Richard Morton said there is a lot of agricultural land in that area, was a little skeptical about the contamination source.

It is hard to prove the Transfer Station is not the source, LaCroix stated.

In other business Police Chief Kenneth Charles introduced Jesse Dixon, the newest member of the Police Department.

“This is a good news, bad news day,” Charles said. “We have a newly hired officer Jesse Dixon. The unfortunate news is that Crystal Corcoran completed her training, decided to resign from the process, decided police work is not for her, so we will continue looking.”

Town Clerk Diane Dunham led Dixon through the swearing in process. Dixon’s parents, Gary and Jennifer were present as was his girlfriend Hailey Haskell as he repeated the oath of office.

Charles then pinned on Dixon’s newly issued badge. “This is more of a formality tonight,” he said. He noted Dixon’s graduation from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy would be “a huge milestone in Dixon’s personal development. He’s finally out of the house, that sort of thing. To me that is the more formal and even a more special occasion.”

Dixon can choose who will pin his badge on at his graduation, Charles stated.

“I am from Albion,” Dixon said in introducing himself. “I just graduated college with an associate’s degree in justice studies this May. I am the first police officer in my family. I am excited to start my new career here. Thank you.”

“Welcome aboard,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

