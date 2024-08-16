FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is celebrating 100 years in 2025. This milestone anniversary will see many centennial celebrations including a crosswalk-art painting project and a gala in the summer. Periodically, Farmington Rotarians are spotlighted for their work in the community now and in the past 100 years. It is a great way to get to know who is making a difference in our community.

Pauline Rodrigue has been a Farmington Rotarian for 19 years. She became engaged with Rotary while she was a volunteer coordinator at RSU 9. Prior to that she worked for RSU 9 as a secretary. Social worker in a Lewiston nursing home Once she learned about the tremendous community service Rotary was also doing, she was hooked and joined the club.

Pauline grew up in Lewiston in a French speaking household. She is bilingual which helps her be active with district activities as Farmington Rotary Club spans much of the central and northern part of Maine and a large part of eastern Canada. Pauline has served as president of the Farmington Rotary Club and Assistant District Governor.

She has lived in Farmington for 42 years. She loves Farmington because, “we take care of each other. This is just an outstanding community of people.”

Pauline is married to Charlie Rodrigue who also is an active Rotarian who has served as the club’s president. Charlie, who is now retired, had a career in the paper industry retiring from the Rumford Mill. He also grew up in a French speaking household.

While Charlie was attending Maine Maritime Academy, Pauline was attending Colby College in Waterville. She received a degree in psychology and human development.

Advertisement

Because of Pauline’s steadfast commitment to the community and its youth, Farmington Rotary has the distinction of being the only club in the world that has a continuum of Rotary youth clubs. These start at Mallet school with second graders and even extend beyond the Mt. Blue regional school district to include Mt. Abram. Each club has a Rotary advisor. The clubs have grown with Pauline’s coordination to now include:

Early Act 2 at Mallet Carol Minnehan, Jan Hannaford, Buzz Davis

Next Act 3 – 5 Cascade Brook School, Anne Charles

Impact 6 – 8 Mt. Blue Middle school, Denise Mochamer, Anne Yorks, Diane Thompson

Interact – Mt. Blue High School, Terri Winslow; Patty Millett, and Karen Henderson, Mt. Abram High School, Marcus Rowe and Sue Pratt

Rotaract – University of Maine Farmington, Al Feather (founder of the club), Kirsten Swan, and Connor Fahey

Advertisement

The number of youth participants varies at any given time to between 50 and 75.

The goals of the clubs are to encourage both community and international service. International service includes the sponsor of a child in Guatemala through Safe Passage. Many local students have travelled to Guatemala through Safe Passage, although travel stopped due to Covid. Local service the clubs have participated in include Rotary fundraisers such as the Festival of Trees and the Price is Right.

High school club members have coordinated penny wars to raise money for various causes and the Middle School club has conducted Read-A-Thons; Early Act has made dog biscuits and raised money for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Rotaract has raised money through spaghetti suppers and a dodgeball tournament.

Mt. Abram Interact has made blankets for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. All clubs this year are unifying their service efforts by participating in raising funds to purchase temporary housing for families in need after a disaster through the Shelter Box program(shelterboxusa.org). Many members who helped to found these clubs are still active Rotarians, including Pauline, Al Feather, Kirsten Swan, Sue Pratt and Marcus Rowe

Pauline appreciates the Farmington Rotary Club’s strong support of youth over the years. Whether its Act Club sponsorship, volunteer activities and events – such as Halloween Window Painting, pajama collections for the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, or scholarships, local Rotarians are there. “I don’t do this alone. Club members have always stepped up to lead a club and school administration has always been supportive.”

In addition to planting seeds for a life-time of service, the clubs foster students’ leadership skills, organizational abilities, and follow through. It also expands students’ horizons as presenters often come to meetings so they get to know community members and what they are doing.

“Building the clubs since 2005 has been very intentional,” said Pauline. “We set the intent, acknowledged that these things take time, and we find the right people. We have even had parents join Rotary because of their student’s involvement!”

Farmington Rotary is fortunate to have 56 outstanding members committed to serving locally as well as internationally. Pauline is a shining example of one of those Rotarians taking the time to ensure a bright future by working with area youth.

Copy the Story Link