• Ryan C. McGinty, 47, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Monday, Aug. 12, in New Sharon, $25 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nicholas Smith, 33, Farmington aggravated assault, criminal threatening, Monday, Aug. 12, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Branden S. Morrissette, 38, Springvale, New York, operating while suspended or revoked, Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Phillips, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gordon M. Webber, 33, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Kingfield, $25 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Taryn C. Coffin, 34, Kingfield, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Kingfield, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link