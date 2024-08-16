To the Editor:

Please vote for Randy Gauvin for Maine State Representative for District 75, of Farmington and Chesterville. My regret in this campaign is that I can’t vote for him as I don’t live in his district. I have known Randy and his family for many years through church and civic activities.

After many years of being a PA at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Randy spends a good deal of his time helping at St. Joseph’s Food center.

Randy does not take his civic duties lightly. His message to Maine is that his time will be spent carefully weighing all sides of the issues. This may sound like boiler-plate platitudes, but there is no hesitation on my part. He will dedicate his time to learning the job. I urge voters in District 75 to hear Randy’s message and see the civil style he’ll bring to Augusta.

Bruce M. Turcotte

New Vineyard

