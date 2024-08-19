ANDOVER — The volunteer fire department’s newest acquisition, a 1999 ladder truck, will assist firefighters in building rescues, suppressing flames and venting buildings and provide mutual aid to other departments, Fire Chief Jim Adler said.

Ladder 47 arrived July 22 from Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. It’s equipped with a 109-foot ladder and can carry a six-man crew.

The ladder is also equipped with extraction tools to rescue people trapped in vehicles and rescue large animals by lifting them in a harness.

Firefighters will be equipped for cold-water rescues with suits, vests and ropes, Adler said.

Eric Designs of Rumford did “a great job” creating the lettering design, with its gold Truck Co. 47 a good contrast to the truck’s green and white paint, Adler said.

“We spent a couple of weeks having the ladder inspected and swapping the equipment from our former ladder truck to the new one,” he said.

On Sunday, some of the 22 volunteer firefighters trained in ladder operations and other exercises. They included Adler, Capt. Wayne Rundlett, Lt. Jeffrey Stetson, Lt. Hunter Verrill, Deputy Chief EMS Fred Detheridge, Zachery Crosby, Colby DeVore, Conan DeVore, Hannah Stetson, Colin DeVore, Sasha Lauzier, Michael DeVore, David Gallant, Aaron Tucket, Tiffany Bailey, EMT Beth Macaulay, Robert Todd and Amy Stetson.

