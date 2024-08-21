Treat Memorial Library would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the Summer Reading Program, “Read, Renew, Repeat”, a resounding success, including our wonderful neighbors at Berry Fruit Farm, whose generous donation of coupons made reading extra sweet. We’d also like to thank our SRP participants for their kind and unwavering support.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, September 3 in observance of Labor Day.

Join us for our annual book sale during the Apple Pumpkin Festival on September 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our friends and neighbors at Jay-Niles Memorial Library are hosting an Apple Storytime Party on September 21 at 10 a.m. If you attend this party, you can get a voucher for a free book at our book sale.

We are currently accepting donations of gently used books and media for our sale. Please bring donations in during open library hours. Contact the library for more information.

Our homeschool group will be meeting Wednesday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, September 17 at 1 p.m. We have activity stations for ALL age groups that encourage learning and creative play. Come see what we’ll learn about this month. All are welcome and no sign up is required.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, September 12 at 3 p.m. For this month’s meeting, club members can read and share a book of their choosing with the group.

Advertisement

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, September 21 at 10:30 a.m. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. We have two new marble runs to put together as well.

We’ll be having a visit from Love on Leash for Tails and Tales on Thursday, September 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. Come visit with therapy dogs in training. You can read them a story or just relax with some gentle pats.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time. Join us for our favorite picture books and a craft.

Every Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff. Every level of learner is welcome. We try a new project every week.

Have questions about your smart phone, tablet, or computer? Curious about protecting yourself from scams? Interested in learning more about online banking or telehealth? Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education will be joining us for Technology sessions every Friday for the month of September from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call or come into the library to sign up for a session to ask Ernie.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is open on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Stop by and pick up some great reads.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

Copy the Story Link