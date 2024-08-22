KINGFIELD — In Kingfield’s center stands the Stanley Museum, housed in the historic Stanley School since 1981. The museum was founded by Susan Davis. The museum commemorates and preserves the Stanley family’s legacy. The museum unveiled a newly acquired painting Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. with light refreshments.

Kathy Hardin and executive director Debbie Smith gave a tour of the Stanley Museum Aug. 8.

The Stanley Museum unveiled a newly acquired portrait of Dr. Richard Henry Stubbs of Strong, taken at age five in 1880 by Francis and Freelan Stanley. The rare piece, signed “Stanley Photo,” is a an example of the photographic techniques of the era, where prints were enlarged and hand-finished with charcoal or watercolors for a painted effect. The portrait, highlighted by Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr., showcases the Stanleys’ expertise during their time operating a photography studio in Lewiston.

The Stanley Steamer was invented by Francis Edgar Stanley and manufactured by him and his twin brother Freelan Oscar, often referred to as the Stanley twins, F.E. and F.O. Their sister, Chansonetta Stanley Emmons, is also notable for her photographs depicting rural American life at the turn of the century.

The actual building belongs to the town of Kingfield. It was a public school, built in 1903 and used as such until the late 1970s. The town was going to tear the building down for additional parking. A group of people got together to save the building and utilize it to preserve the Stanley family legacy, with Davis as the founding director. The building was actually designed by the Stanley brothers and they contributed financially to the building of it. Davis and others started collecting Stanley family memorabilia and soon had enough to open a museum.

The Stanley Museum features the famous “Stanley Steamer” car created by the Stanley brothers. Together, they also founded the Stanley Dry Plate company. Meanwhile, Freelan Oscar Stanley and his nephew Carlton Stanley were involved in violin making. Chansonetta Stanley Emmons and her daughter Dorothy are celebrated for their photography and paintings. The museum exhibits a collection ranging from airbrush painting and photography to violins and Stanley steam cars from 1905 to 1916.

Advertisement

Approximately 20 of Chansonetta Stanley Emmons’ photographs are showcased at the Stanley Museum, the world’s largest collection of her works. The exhibit also features paintings by Dorothy Stanley Emmons and F.E. Stanley’s airbrush portraits of notable figures like Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

“The museum mission statement is ‘The Stanley Museum keeps and shares the traditions of Yankee ingenuity and creativity as exemplified by the Stanley family in order to inspire those values in children and adults’,” emphasized Smith.

Smith delved into the museum’s rich collection, highlighting the significance of the iconic Stanley steam cars. “The museum currently owns three Stanley steam cars that are running,” Smith said. “We have one Stanley on loan, another on loan that is being worked on and at this time, we have another car here that the “Steam Team” is working on to get it going, as it has sat for 30+ years.”

The collection of Stanley steam cars stands as a testament to the family’s pioneering spirit in automotive engineering, said Smith. These vehicles not only represent technological innovation but also perseverance of the Stanley brothers.

The museum’s archives, managed by archivist H. James Merrick, are filled with historical artifacts and documents.

The summer is a time to attend a variety of events at the Stanley Museum. They have field trips of classes from Pre–kindergarten to senior groups. The museum participates in local activities such as Kingfield Days, Pierpole Days in Strong and Old Home Days in Phillips. The museum is also represented at various car shows throughout the year, said Hardin.

The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children 12–18 and it is free for children under 12, members and Kingfield residents. For further inquiries or to arrange a visit call [207]–265–2729. The museum is located at 40 School Street in Kingfield.

Copy the Story Link