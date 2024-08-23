The “summer” of 2024 is winding down – school shopping for clothes and supplies to begin a new year of study has probably already been done. And those who are continuing their education in a chosen field have probably already moved “away” from home, or are about to, into their new living quarters/dorms.

Things are slowing down here in Weld as we get ready for the foliage season and hopefully, we’ll have some beautiful “sunny” days to enjoy the fall “colors”. It’s also time to do the final harvesting of much of our vegetable gardens, finishing up the canning, freezing and pickling, if you had a large vegetable garden, to preserve those wonderful vegetables.

My garden did amazingly well with the lack of that big yellow ball in the sky being so elusive. There hasn’t been any noticeable sun “shine” here for at least a month due to the smoke from the wildfires out west, but thankfully that will be all that comes our way – not the devastating fire and losses that many have endured this summer. It will certainly be a welcome site to see the clear BLUE sky we are so accustomed to here in the northeastern corner of the U.S.

I have just cut back my peonies, phlox, irises and flowers that have given us their last blooms of the season, and looking forward to the last mowing – before snow blowing season begins. Fortunately, I have a wonderful brother who lives right next door who blows out my driveway, in exchange for using my snow blower to do his driveway..

Thursday, August 22, at 4 p.m. at the Weld Town Hall, the Weld Free Public Library hosted an Author Talk and Book Signing. We met some of these interesting authors – Patricia O‘Donnell/Realistic Fiction, Joseph Slater/Fantasy, Amy Neswald/Realistic Fiction, Bob Ryan/Sports-Basketball, Bernd Heinrich/Nature and Running, Jean Miller Mariner/Education & Teaching, Marc Eichen/Adventure & Bicycling, Louie Marin/Journalism-Rumford, Saskin Reinholt/Art & Barn Quilts and John Duncan/Photography-Portland. It was another entertaining summer evening here in Weld for folks who attended from Weld and elsewhere.

The “Backyard Books” trailer will be in Weld for the last time this season tomorrow August 24 at the Skoolhouse Store parking lot from 10-11 a.m. – where you may get free books.

Advertisement

Sunday, August 25, the Green Church in Mexico is having a re-furbishing/building “fundraiser” – from the damages sustained during the December 2023 flood. It is at 2 p.m. at the Green Church in Mexico. There will be music from the choir and a Talent Show in which Pastor John is participating. There will be desserts to purchase for your ride home. So come enjoy an afternoon of fun and bring $25 to donate to their cause.

August 28 will be a busy afternoon and evening – The Weld Congregational Church Aid has changed their regularly scheduled meeting from last Wednesday, August 21, at 3:30 p.m. to this Wednesday, August 28, same time at the Church, due to lack of quorum because of vacations and busy schedules.

Discussion on advertising the Craft Fair the last of November, listing projects being worked on for the fair as well as sign-up for homemade baked goods and candies for that event will be some of the topics for discussion. Bring your thoughts and ideas to share and discuss with the group.

Change: This Saturday, tomorrow, August 24, the Recreation Committee was going to host a potluck supper followed by games, Square and Contra Dances. But due to everyone’s busy schedule it has been cancelled. They will have it on Wednesday, August 28, before the Labor Day weekend.

The supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. Bring a dish – Casserole, Salad or Dessert to “share”, your plate/eating utensils/drink and enjoy the smorgasbord before the dance which is from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m., Will Bonsall, essential guide to Radical Self-reliant Gardening, will give a talk at the Weld Free Public Library. On his farm in Maine, he is devoted to preserving seed diversity and feels like a 21st Century Noah in a race against time as vegetable varieties continue to decline. Ask Will about composting, planting, planning, seed saving, pest control and any garden problems you are experiencing.

The Recreation Committee records have been moved from the Town Office to the Town Hall, so I wasn’t able to access them in time for this article, maybe I can get them for next week. Then we can see what this group has done for the town and what they are planning on doing in the future. Come join us – all are welcome.

Imagine that, if you are a couple, this is a Weld group that both of you can participate in, to lend your expertise to projects for the community. Many of our projects could use a man’s touch/expertise and give us some ideas on projects from a man’s perspective that we can work on. They meet on the first Thursday of the month at 5:30-6 p.m. at the multi-purpose room in the Town Office/Post Office building.

That’s it for this time.

Copy the Story Link