LIVERMORE — The Livermore Select Board Aug. 13 addressed ongoing issues at the town beach, with members expressing frustration over the increasing litter and improper use of the area. The meeting, led by Chair Mark Chretien, included discussions on potential solutions such as hiring staff, increasing signage, and installing fencing.

Selectperson Jeremy Emerson raised concerns about the state of the beach, noting that he has frequently had to clean up the area himself. “We need to hire somebody,” Emerson said, describing how he had pulled a log out of the woods three times.

Emerson detailed the extent of the litter problem, mentioning cigarette butts, a sock in the water, and more concerning items. Administrative assistant Carrie Judd said the most concerning one was the Suboxone package.

“Somebody is down there and they are actually leaving their Suboxone package,” Judd noted.

Chretien suggested that budget provisions might be necessary to address the issue next year. “What is going to have to happen, next year we will have to put it in the budget,” he said.

Emerson agreed, stating, “We have got to do something because I have been down there several times.”

The conversation shifted to the possibility of fencing the area to control access.

The board also discussed enforcing existing rules more strictly, including requiring beach passes for entry. “If they don’t have a beach pass, they can’t get in. That is how Turner’s ordinance says,” Chretien explained. He noted a guest is allowed with the beach pass holder.

“It drives me nuts,” Emerson said, expressing his frustration with the ongoing issues. “Every time I go down there to just check, there is trash everywhere.” He also recounted finding a used feminine product in the water, describing it as “gross.”

Richmond warned that the proposed changes might not be popular. “I don’t know how popular this will be, but I think the easiest way to do it would be to fence off and close the one by Rt. 4 and the boat launch. Close that section,” he said, suggesting that parking should still be accommodated.

The Livermore Select Board installed new signs at Brettuns Pond Beach earlier this year to enforce the beach ordinance aimed at curbing trash and dogs on the beach, though Chairperson Chretien expressed concern that nobody reads the signs, which were introduced in response to complaints about late-night activities and disturbances.

Chretien told Judd to get a chain link fencing quote and possibly more signage.

The board agreed that additional signage and possibly hiring someone to oversee the beach could help maintain the area. “We might be able to find a high school student, maybe,” Judd suggested.

As the meeting concluded, Emerson reiterated his commitment to resolving the issue, stating, “I don’t mind going down every once in a while, but it seems like I have gotten five or six phone calls in the last two weeks on it.” He said he doesn’t see how it gets dirty so quickly, sometimes within one day of his last clean-up efforts.

The board plans to revisit the issue in future meetings, with potential budget allocations and fencing quotes to be discussed further.

